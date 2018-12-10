Top judge takes suo motu notice of mother, daughter killed outside court in Khanewal

December 10, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the killing of a mother and her daughter outside a court in Khanewal.

The notice was taken on Monday after the news was reported on the media. He has asked Punjab IG to submit a detailed report in three days.

Asma and her mother Taj Bibi were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists outside a court in District Khanewal’s Jahanian tehsil on Saturday. They had arrived at the court for the hearing of a murder case.

Related: Chief justice takes suo motu notice of Kalash encroachments 

Seven of the family members have been murdered before, including three sons, two daughters, and son-in-law. According to the police, the murders could be the result of a long-running family feud.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered for an investigation into the double murder. The police have registered a case against five suspects, of which two o have yet to be identified.

Khanewal DPO has formed a team to arrest the suspects.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Suo motu notice over Balochistan’s tehsil drinking dirty water for years

December 8, 2018 6:11 pm

Controlling population will help avert food, environment crises: PM Khan

December 5, 2018 5:44 pm

SC orders Punjab govt to file an FIR against GB Tourism Minister Fida Hussain

November 30, 2018 11:18 am

Azam Swati found guilty of misusing authority in Islamabad IG transfer case

November 29, 2018 5:26 pm

Justice Athar Minallah takes oath as Islamabad High Court CJ

November 28, 2018 5:30 pm

The CJ wants the pre-paid mobile card tax to be re-imposed and the money to go to the dam fund

November 26, 2018 10:01 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.