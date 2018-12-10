Top judge takes suo motu notice of mother, daughter killed outside court in Khanewal

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the killing of a mother and her daughter outside a court in Khanewal.

The notice was taken on Monday after the news was reported on the media. He has asked Punjab IG to submit a detailed report in three days.

Asma and her mother Taj Bibi were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists outside a court in District Khanewal’s Jahanian tehsil on Saturday. They had arrived at the court for the hearing of a murder case.

Seven of the family members have been murdered before, including three sons, two daughters, and son-in-law. According to the police, the murders could be the result of a long-running family feud.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered for an investigation into the double murder. The police have registered a case against five suspects, of which two o have yet to be identified.

Khanewal DPO has formed a team to arrest the suspects.