Tomb raiders dig 500-year-old Attock grave in search of ‘hidden treasures’

December 31, 2018




Unidentified men in Punjab’s Attock dug an ancient grave in search of hidden treasures Monday. The grave was 500 years old.

Grave digging has not ended despite an alleged gravedigger being beaten to death last month by the people in the area.

The suspects dug 10 feet below the ground level. As a result, the bones became visible too. An elderly man was buried at the centuries-old graveyard.

The police were alerted after the area people saw the group of treasure hunters digging the graveyard.

Police closed the grave and registered a case against unidentified suspects.

This wasn’t the first time such an incident has taken place in the area. It is common practice for people to dig up ancient graves as it is believed that people were buried along with their wealth.
 
 


