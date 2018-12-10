Today’s outlook: Cabinet to review ministers’ performance, Shehbaz to be brought to NA

These are just some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Monday, in news from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will review the performance of his federal ministers in the Cabinet session today (Tuesday). Report on their performance will be submitted and the ministers will brief others on the goals they have achieved so far. Khan’s government recently completed their 100 days and achieved 18 of its 34 targets. The premier hinted as the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in a special interview last week.

The National Assembly will go into its sixth session without any standing committees. The government and the opposition have failed to agree on the issue pertaining to the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. A production order for Opposition Leaders Shahbaz Sharif has been issued too. He is currently in NAB’s custody for involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

A new wave of cold is sweeping across the country as heavy rains lashed different cities on Sunday. It rained in Lahore, Abbottabad, and Karachi. Rain is expected in KP and Malakand.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to appear before a court in Al-Azizia and Flagship references. The Supreme Court has directed the accountability court to wrap up the references by December 24.