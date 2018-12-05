Three students injured as school guard accidentally opens fire in Pakpattan

The firing, which has been declared an accident, took place inside the Al-Haseeb School building. The injured students were immediately shifted to a hospital.According to Qaboola SHO Ali Hasnain, three students from grade one were injured during the incident.The families of the injured students are saying that the gun was not fired by the guard but was actually fired by the students. The parents say that the incident occurred because the security guard left his loaded gun unattended to go to the washroom. The shot was fired after the students messed around with the gun.The security guard has been arrested and a case has been filed.