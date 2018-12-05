Three students injured as school guard accidentally opens fire in Pakpattan

December 5, 2018




Three students were injured when a watchman at their school in Pakpattan 'unintentionally' opened fire on Tuesday.

The firing, which has been declared an accident, took place inside the Al-Haseeb School building. The injured students were immediately shifted to a hospital.

According to Qaboola SHO Ali Hasnain, three students from grade one were injured during the incident.

The families of the injured students are saying that the gun was not fired by the guard but was actually fired by the students. The parents say that the incident occurred because the security guard left his loaded gun unattended to go to the washroom. The shot was fired after the students messed around with the gun.

The security guard has been arrested and a case has been filed.
 
 
 

See Also

Faisalabad security guard thwarts robbery attempt at petrol pump

November 5, 2018 10:51 am

Judge’s wife and son shot at by security guard in Gurgaon

October 13, 2018 9:18 pm

Security guard killed during Faisalabad robbery attempt

October 8, 2018 2:47 pm

Attack on BNP Awami leaders in Turbat leaves guard dead

July 7, 2018 11:11 am

Three killed in Fresno, California shooting spree

April 19, 2017 1:56 am

School students raises funds for deceased guard’s widow

March 22, 2017 6:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.