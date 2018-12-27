Three people killed as mine collapses in Balochistan’s Chamalang

December 27, 2018

Pakistani workers lower the body of a colleague onto a stretcher during a rescue operation at a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta on October 13, 2011. PHOTO: AFP

At least three workers were killed after a coal mine collapsed on Thursday in Chamalang area of Balochistan.

Iftekhar Ahmed, the chief inspector for mines, said that three miners were extracting coal from a depth of thousands of feet when the mine collapsed, leaving them trapped inside. Police, Levies force, mines inspectors and rescue team reached the site after receiving the information.

Related story: Two coal miners die in Balochistan

The mines officials said that their bodies were pulled out from the coal mine by a rescue team. The victims have yet to be identified.

Mines in Balochistan are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation. Such incidents are not uncommon in coal mines in Pakistan, most of which are located in Balochistan. In August, 13 miners were killed in Balochistan’s Sanjidi after a mine collapsed.

Related story: 13 people have died in a blast in a coal mine in Quetta

Two others suffocated to death in an accident on September 2 in Balochistan’s Much tehsil.

At least 30,000 miners are associated with coal mine industry in five districts of Balochistan. However, they face different problems owing to insufficient facilities.

 
 


