Three people killed, 17 injured in fog-related accidents across Punjab

Severe fog has been reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Lahore among other cities.In Vehari, three people were injured after a car collided with a trailer. Four people injured in an accident on Okara's National Highway. They have been shifted to a district hospital.In Bahawalpur, 10 people were injured after five cars collided into one another on Hasilpur Road. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Five people were injured after a tractor-trolley collided with a bus in Pakpattan.A person was killed after a van collided with a bus in Renala Khurd. The bus fell into a riverine after the accident. Two women died after their car collided with a tree in Narowal. The driver was injured in the accident.Motorway police have advised people from using fog lights while driving.