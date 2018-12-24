Three people killed, 17 injured in fog-related accidents across Punjab

December 24, 2018




As winter rolls in across Pakistan, fog has rolled in across Punjab.

Severe fog has been reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Lahore among other cities.

In Vehari, three people were injured after a car collided with a trailer. Four people injured in an accident on Okara's National Highway. They have been shifted to a district hospital.

Related: Intense fog reported in parts of Punjab, sections of the Motorway closed

In Bahawalpur, 10 people were injured after five cars collided into one another on Hasilpur Road. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Five people were injured after a tractor-trolley collided with a bus in Pakpattan.

A person was killed after a van collided with a bus in Renala Khurd. The bus fell into a riverine after the accident. Two women died after their car collided with a tree in Narowal. The driver was injured in the accident.

Motorway police have advised people from using fog lights while driving.
 
 


