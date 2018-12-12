Three killed, 12 injured after gunman opens fire at Christmas market in France

Three people were killed and 12 wounded in a shooting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg 7pm GMT on Tuesday.

The gunman, known to security services, is on the run and is being hunted by police, reported BBC. “He fought twice with our security forces,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The attack unfolded at around 8pm local time (7pm GMT) close to Strasbourg’s famed Christmas market, which attracts thousands of visitors at this time of year, near one of the central squares, Place Kléber.

Six of the injured are said to be in a serious condition, while six others suffered light injuries, police said.

Confirming that three people had died, Castaner said that border controls had been strengthened, with 350 security agents hunting for the gunman. He added that security at all Christmas markets would be stepped up.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was born in Strasbourg and was already known to the security services as a possible terrorist threat.

According to France’s BFM TV the man had fled his flat in the Neudorf district of the city on Tuesday morning as it was being searched by police in connection with a robbery. Grenades were found during the search.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors amid unconfirmed reports he has been tracked down and cornered by police in the area. The European Parliament, which is nearby, was placed on lockdown. The parliament’s president, Antonio Tajani, tweeted to say it would “not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had attended a crisis meeting with cabinet officials in Paris, later tweeted that the “solidarity of the entire nation” was with Strasbourg, the victims and their families.