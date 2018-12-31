The Supreme Court wants to know how 172 names were placed on the ECL without its approval

The chief justice is not pleased that the government put the names of 172 people on the Exit Control List in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

Heading a two-member bench hearing the case at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday, he summoned Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi to explain how the names were added to the ECL.

If it was the JIT’s request to have the names added, you should have waited for a court order, he said. The top judge called for the complete records of the 172 names placed on the ECL.

He took particular exception to the name of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah being added to the list. Why did the government add Murad Ali Shah’s name to the ECL, he asked. Tomorrow we’ll add the NAB chairperson’s and then the attorney general’s, he said, asking whether adding someone’s name to the ECL was so insignificant and easily done.

We will not let injustice be committed against anyone, he warned. A lawyer informed the court that the cabinet gave approval for the names to be added to the no-fly list.

If the court deems it appropriate, it will send the case to NAB, said Justice Nisar. However, he said the JIT never recommended that anyone should be disqualified or arrested.

He also summoned officials of Pemra, the media regulatory body, during the hearing to explain how the media had published and aired details of the JIT. The media has completed the trial and assigned declared people guilty already, observed Justice Nisar. If the media wants to hear the case, we’ll send it to them, he said.

The court will make a final decision after going through the JIT report, said the top judge.

Present during the hearing were Bahria Town head Malik Riaz and his son-in-law Zain Malik. The top judge asked Riaz why his name kept appearing everywhere.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, was informed by the FIA’s lawyer that Anwar Majeed and his son’s replies had been submitted to the court. The Omni Group has asked for the documents available in the case, it was informed.

What documents do they want, asked Justice Nisar. The FIA lawyer replied that they had given them all the documents in the case.

The court also gave PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MNA Faryal Talpur a week to submit their replies in the case. Their lawyer Farooq Naek’s request to be distanced from the case has been denied. The senator will continue to represent them.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday.