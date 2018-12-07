The Motorway Police want drivers in Punjab to use fog lights and only go out if they really need to

The highways in the northern areas of Punjab were hit by fog Friday morning, causing issues for motorists.

An official of the Motorway Police said that Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal and Harrapa had been hit by intense fog. Chichawatni and Kassowal are also affected by the weather change.

He said that visibility is between 20 and 50 metres.

From Faisalabad to Gujjran the visibility is between 20 and 200m, he explained. From Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin visibility is between 20 and 500m.

Residents have been advised to use their fog lights while driving and not make any unnecessary trips.

The Motorway Police official said that motorists who experience issues during their journeys and need assistance should call the Motorway Police Helpline 130.

On December 1 multiple national highways were closed due to the intense fog.