The country cannot be run by a ‘non-serious’ PM: Zardari

Pakistan cannot be run by a non-serious prime minister, said Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference in Tando Allahyar.

“The country is being run by another non-serious prime minister. He won’t be able to manage it,” the former president said. If the government is in danger, then those who brought him in will support him, he said.

Related: Imran Khan won’t be able to manage the govt for much longer: Asif Zardari

The country’s conditions are quite serious, Zardari remarked. “This government does not have any political knowledge,” he said. PPP has been tested in the past too. “Many conspiracies were hatched against us,” he said. They want to test our strength, but we are testing their injustice. “There is a difference between our thought process.”

He said that if his team and ministers were not on the right path, then why did the people of Sindh elect them again?

On December 2, former president Asif Ali Zardari warned the PTI government that its ‘captain’ won’t be able to manage the government for much longer. You have to work or else you’ll have to go home, he said.

The PPP co-chairperson said he does not see any evidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan managing the government. He is not able to manage the economy nor keep his promises to the people, he asserted.