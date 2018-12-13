We can never be free, if we continue to beg: PM Khan

A society can never move forward if the creation of wealth is treated as a crime.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was addressing the Pakistan Economic Forum in Islamabad on Thursday. “A country can never be free if it’s always asking for aid,” he said. Emphasising on his aim from day one – alleviation of poverty – PM Khan said the problem cannot be tackled without wealth creation.

Giving an example of China, the PM said the country was able to lift around 700 million out of poverty in three decades only because it had a focused plan.

Talking about the need for a change in mindset among the bureaucracy, he said: “We will progress when there will exist a culture where making money is not a sin, evading tax is”. If businesses prosper, a country develops, he said.

He spoke about a meeting chaired by him earlier in the day to review progress on improving ease of doing business and creating an enabling environment to facilitate local as well foreign investment.

“I was happy to hear the Federal Board of Revenue chairperson say that we need to change thimindsetet of making money being treated as a sin,” the PM said.

He vowed to make Pakistan a financially viable and economically self-reliant country.