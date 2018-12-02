Texas shooting: Sabika Sheikh’s family files a lawsuit against suspect

December 2, 2018

The family members of Sabikh Sheikh, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Texas high school in May, have filed a lawsuit against teenage suspect’s parents.

The petition states that the parents, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, know about the mental health issues of their son. The parents were negligent for allowing access to a shotgun and a revolver to him. They even failed to respond to signs that their son posed risk to others.

Related: Hours before she was killed, Sabika told sister “in 20 days, we’ll be together”

The attorney denied the allegations on their behalf. He remarked that the “mere fact of paternity or maternity does not make a parent liable to third parties for the torts of his or her minor child.”

Sheikh, an exchange student at the Santa Fe High School in Texas, was killed along with nine others after a heavily armed student opened fire on his classmates on May 18.
The shooter was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He confessed his crime during a hearing of the case and filed a bail application, which was rejected.

According to her father, Aziz Sheikh, Sabika was “the lifeline of our family”. The 17-year-old was the eldest of three siblings from a middle-class Karachi family. Aziz said that Sabika was a “brilliant student” and wanted to join the Pakistani foreign service.

Related: Family, friends mourn as Sabika Sheikh is laid to rest in Karachi

The family had plans to spend the summer vacations visiting relatives across Pakistan as Sabika was due to return to Karachi on June 9.

 
 
 

See Also

US welcomes efforts to increase people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan

November 30, 2018 8:46 am

US woman attacks McDonald’s manager for not giving her enough ketchup

November 29, 2018 11:20 pm

US Senate votes on advance measure to end support for S Arabia in Yemen war

November 29, 2018 10:40 am

Trump doesn’t believe his own government’s climate warning

November 27, 2018 9:27 am

America first or S Arabia first? US won’t be taking strong action against Saudis in Khashoggi murder

November 21, 2018 9:42 am

Pakistan, US ties may improve if talks with Taliban bear fruit, says analyst

November 20, 2018 11:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.