Swat police take 76 stolen cars, 17 motorcycles into custody during registration campaign

The police took 76 cars and 17 motorcycles into custody during a campaign to temporarily register non-customs paid vehicles. Four suspects have also been taken into custody.Swat DPO Ashfaq Anwar said they found cars that were stolen during the campaign that were declared non-customs paid and registered.FIRs will not be registered against the people from whom we seized the vehicles if they were just buying them but they must tell us who they bought the vehicles, he said.But residents say they bought the cars fair and square and have the papers to prove it. They say the police is bothering them now.I bought this NCP car with the complete paperwork but now the police is saying it was stolen, said one resident of Swat. “If it was stolen then why was it given a licence plate and registered?” he asked.During the registration process, 44,000 cars were registered and allotted licence plates. Concerns are now being raised over whether the cars were legally obtained.