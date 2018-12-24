Money laundering case: JIT report presented before the Supreme Court

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will be heading a two-member bench that will hear the case. The JIT submitted its report to the court. It was expected that the respondents (like Zardari, Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai) will be given copies of the report today.The chief justice ordered that a projector be set up to show the summary of the report. Justice Nisar said they treat Omni Group head Anwar Majeed as an elder ad gave him concessions, however, he doesn't act that way.The case involves over Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks.PPP workers have gathered outside the court and are chanting slogans in support of Zardari. However, the former president decided not to attend the hearing. His legal team, comprising Chaudhry Aitizaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa and Farooq H Naek, will be at the hearing.Other important cases to be heard include the Islamabad IG transfer case, for which Islamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar and former minister Azam Swati have arrived at the court.Several Railways cases are also to be heard so Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed is also at court.PML-N MPA Saiful Malook is also in court today in an encroachment case. He is accused of encroaching on land and is going to submit a report on his assets to the court.