Supreme Court summons Sheikh Rasheed in railway land case

December 7, 2018

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has been summoned in a case pertaining sale of railway land in Chakwal.

The chief justice was hearing the case on Friday. He expressed anger over the continuous absence of railway authorities.

Rasheed has been asked to appear in court on December 24, Monday.

In another case, lawmaker Ramesh Kumar remarked that he is being harassed ever since he prepared a report over mafia occupying the land of Hindu community in Sindh.

A member of the community, Dr Bhagwandas, said that he was kidnapped after he bought a 44 acre land for Rs13.2 million.

“If anyone has reservations over their land being occupied then they must appear in court,” the chief justice said. The cases will be forwarded to civil court if there is any suspicion.

The tehsildar has been ordered to seize 44 acre land, while Dr Bhagwandas has been asked to present his sale deed.

 
 
 

