Supreme Court orders removal of Rangers checkpoints from Karachi parks

December 17, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the authorities to shift Rangers’ checkpoints from public parks. 

Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered to remove checkpoints from Karachi’s Ziauddin Road too. He chaired a meeting at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Monday.

The judge is monitoring the anti-encroachment drive. He comes to Karachi every week, and summons reviews reports of government departments. He expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

“Why are people getting water from tankers and not from pipelines?” he asked, telling the authorities to take steps to provide water to residents of Karachi.

During the meeting, the Railways authorities said that they have launched an operation to remove encroachments from railway tracks. The judge told them that they could take the court’s help if they find any kind of resistance.

On November 17, Justice Gulzar had ordered to revive Circular Railway in Karachi and told the authorities to remove encroachments for railway tracks across Karachi.

 
 


