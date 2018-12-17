Supreme Court orders pharmacy council to register 250 FUUAST students

December 17, 2018




The Supreme Court ordered on Monday that the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has to register the over 250 students of the Federal Urdu University of Art, Science and Technology and award degrees to the successful candidates.

The pharmacy council had challenged the Sindh High Court’s decision to rule in favour of the students in the Supreme Court. It also ordered given the council two months to register the students without a re-exam.

During the hearing at the Karachi Registry, the council’s lawyer said they are ready to register the students, however, they must take the exam again. Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked him to present the rule under which the students had to take a re-exam.

The lawyer argued that there were irregularities in the students’ exam, to which the judge asked whether the irregularities were committed by the students themselves. What are you punishing these students for, he asked.

Upholding the Sindh High Court’s verdict, the Supreme Court dismissed the council’s petition.
 
 

