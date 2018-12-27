Supreme Court orders audit of Lahore’s Royal Palm Club, dissolves its administrative board

Pakistan’s top court dissolved the administrative board of Lahore’s Royal Palm Golf and Country Club and ordered a private company to conduct its forensic audit.

The club has been built on the land of Pakistan Railways. The Supreme Court heard the case on Thursday. The court will run the club’s affairs till the audit is complete.

In 2001, the land was given on lease. The club was sealed during the tenure of former railways minister Saad Rafique over non-payment of dues.

The Lahore High Court had given a verdict against the railway authorities. NAB is investigating irregularities in the lease too.