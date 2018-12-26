Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari

The Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition seeking disqualification of PM’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari is a special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development. He has been allowed to continue serving on the post despite holding dual nationality.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Bukhari doesn’t have any administrative powers. “He doesn’t have an constitutional position.” He is a special assistant and not a minister. “If he misuses his authority, then we will see,” he remarked.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who was representing Bukhari, said that his client cannot go to the parliament. He doesn’t even take honorarium. “Prime Minister Imran Khan looks after the affairs of the department I have been alloted. I only give him suggestions. My honorarium goes into the dam fund,” he said.

New people should’ve have been given important posts in new Pakistan, said the chief justice. If someone is appointed on the basis of personal preference, then we will review that case, he added.