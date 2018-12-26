Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari

December 26, 2018

The Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition seeking disqualification of PM’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari. 

Bukhari is a special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development. He has been allowed to continue serving on the post despite holding dual nationality.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Bukhari doesn’t have any administrative powers. “He doesn’t have an constitutional position.” He is a special assistant and not a minister. “If he misuses his authority, then we will see,” he remarked.

Related: PM Imran Khan issued notices in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

Aitzaz Ahsan, who was representing Bukhari, said that his client cannot go to the parliament. He doesn’t even take honorarium. “Prime Minister Imran Khan looks after the affairs of the department I have been alloted. I only give him suggestions. My honorarium goes into the dam fund,” he said.

New people should’ve have been given important posts in new Pakistan, said the chief justice. If someone is appointed on the basis of personal preference, then we will review that case, he added.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Zulfi Bukhari’s name removed from no-fly list

December 12, 2018 4:46 pm

Siemens, Volkswagen interested in investing in Pakistan, says German ambassador

December 7, 2018 10:45 pm

Lahore High Court petitioned to form larger bench to hear PM disqualification case

November 22, 2018 3:45 pm

Today’s outlook: NAB to investigate Islamabad’s Safe City project, Al Azizia hearing resumes

November 16, 2018 9:17 am

PM Imran Khan issued notices in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

November 12, 2018 12:30 pm

Islamabad High Court issues notices to three PTI MNAs in disqualification case

October 26, 2018 1:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.