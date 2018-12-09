Sunday morning rain is falling: First rain of the season washes away Karachi’s woes

It rained in Defence, Korangi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed and light showers were reported in Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.After cloudy weather and predictions of rain across the country from Sunday to Tuesday, it finally rained in Karachi, marking the first showers of the winter.In some areas of the port city, however, it didn’t rain at all, leaving residents rather disappointed.Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi Director Abdul Rashid said that there will be no rain on Monday now. Calling it a weak rain system, he said this is just light rain and will finish soon.He predicted that the temperature will drop from Monday, with lows of 13 to 14 degrees Celsius being reported.