Sunday morning rain is falling: First rain of the season washes away Karachi’s woes

December 9, 2018




The first rain showers of the season hit Karachi Sunday morning, lifting residents’ spirits.

It rained in Defence, Korangi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed and light showers were reported in Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

After cloudy weather and predictions of rain across the country from Sunday to Tuesday, it finally rained in Karachi, marking the first showers of the winter.

Related: Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

In some areas of the port city, however, it didn’t rain at all, leaving residents rather disappointed.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi Director Abdul Rashid said that there will be no rain on Monday now. Calling it a weak rain system, he said this is just light rain and will finish soon.

He predicted that the temperature will drop from Monday, with lows of 13 to 14 degrees Celsius being reported.
 
 
 

See Also

Fire breaks out at garment factory in New Karachi

December 9, 2018 9:21 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi, meet chief minister and governor

December 9, 2018 9:20 am

Eight, including MQM convener’s coordinator, injured in Karachi blast

December 9, 2018 8:58 am

Man dies after being assaulted with spoons and rolling pin by family

December 8, 2018 7:35 pm

Pakistan trounce UAE by nine wickets in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 8, 2018 1:12 pm

Court sentences former NICL head Ayaz Niazi to seven years in jail

December 8, 2018 12:33 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.