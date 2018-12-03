Stolen car explodes in Karachi’s Khadda Market

December 3, 2018




A stolen car parked in an empty plot on Khayaban-e-Mujahid in Karachi’s Defence exploded early Monday morning.

The Suzuki Mehran was completely destroyed in the blast. There were seven household gas cylinders in the car but officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad say they haven’t found evidence of a cylinder blast. The car’s own CNG cylinder did not explode, according to the police.

The car, which is registered to a man named Sanaullah, was stolen from Jamshed Quarters. This is not the first time the car has been stolen. Police say that it was stolen in 2017 as well and found after five days.

BDS hasn’t been able to ascertain the cause of the blast. The team was at the site for five hours but cannot determine the cause yet. They say the car was parked in an empty plot on Khayaban-e-Mujahid, in Khadda Market, at around 12 midnight.

According to the investigation team, there was food in the car, like daal, that was purchased from a nearby store.
 
 
 

