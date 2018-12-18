Someone hit me from behind: SAMAA cameraman recalls attack by Sharif’s guard

“Nawaz Sharif was leaving Parliament from gate no 1 and I was making his footage,” the cameraman said. “Then someone attacked me from behind.”Ali said that he couldn’t talk to anyone yesterday because he was unconscious. He received injuries on his lip and head, needing three stitches. However, no internal injury was reported.Nawaz's guards, identified as Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Mansab, were sent to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday.The former PM defended his guards and said the cameraman hit his guard Shakoor first."I was watching him. He pushed the cameraman. However, he [the cameraman] hit Shakoor on the forehead with his camera after which he was injured," he said.However, Mr Sharif said that such incident will never occur again.“I assure you that such an incident will not be held in future,” he added. “I respect the journalists’ community a lot.”