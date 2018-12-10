Snow blankets parts of Pakistan

Murree, Kalam Valley, Malam Jabba and Miandam received snow. Six-inch of snow was recorded at Kalam Valley. It snowed in Neelam, Leepa and Karnah Valley too.Muzaffarabad received heavy rain and snowfall. Rainfall continued in Charsadda, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Attock and Sialkot.Four to six inches of snow was recorded in Kalabagh, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Changa Gali.According to the meteorological department, rain is expected in Upper Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar Division, Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bahawalpur, Kohat Division, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.According to the Met department, more rainfall is expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours. Motorway Police have alerted motorcyclists to be careful while driving.