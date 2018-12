Six members of a family — three women and three men — drowned when the car they were travelling in fell into a canal near the Farooqabad Village in Sheikhupura on Friday.

The car fell into the canal after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The rescue operation that started early on Saturday has recovered five bodies, However, according to the rescue operation in-charge Rana Ajaz, the body of the driver is still missing.

They were travelling to Faisalabad to attend a funeral.