Six, including MQM leader’s coordinator, injured in Karachi blast

At least six people, including MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s coordinator, have been injured in a cracker attack at a Mehfil-e-Milad in Gulistan-e-Juhar.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the MQM-P leaders, were at the event when the attack took place but remained unhurt.

The Mehfil-e-Milad was organized by the MQM-P. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

MQM-P’s spokesperson Aminul Haq said that six MQM-P workers were injured in the attack. “The MQM-P organizes Mehfil-e-Milad every year.”

Karachi East SP has confirmed that motorcyclists threw a cracker at the gathering.

DIG Karachi East Amir Farooqui told SAMAA TV that the police had deployed policemen for the security at the event, adding that he didn’t know if the organizers had sought permission to hold Mehfil-e-Milad in the area.