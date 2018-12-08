Six, including MQM leader’s coordinator, injured in Karachi blast

December 9, 2018

At least six people, including MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s coordinator, have been injured in a cracker attack at a Mehfil-e-Milad in Gulistan-e-Juhar.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the MQM-P leaders, were at the event when the attack took place but remained unhurt.

The Mehfil-e-Milad was organized by the MQM-P. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

MQM-P’s spokesperson Aminul Haq said that six MQM-P workers were injured  in the attack. “The MQM-P organizes Mehfil-e-Milad every year.”

Karachi East SP has confirmed that motorcyclists threw a cracker at the gathering.

DIG Karachi East Amir Farooqui told SAMAA TV that the police had deployed policemen for the security at the event, adding that he didn’t know if the organizers had sought permission to hold Mehfil-e-Milad in the area.

 
 
 

See Also

Man dies after being assaulted with spoons and rolling pin by family

December 8, 2018 7:35 pm

FM Qureshi invites political parties to observe Kashmir day in London

December 8, 2018 6:04 pm

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar indicted yet again in May 12 carnage case

December 8, 2018 3:23 pm

Pakistan trounce UAE by nine wickets in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 8, 2018 1:12 pm

Court sentences former NICL head Ayaz Niazi to seven years in jail

December 8, 2018 12:33 pm

Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

December 8, 2018 11:59 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.