Six FC personnel martyred in Kech gun attack

December 14, 2018

At least six security officials were martyred Friday when their convoy came under attack by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan’s Kech district, officials said.

“Six FC [Frontier Corps] men embraced martyrdom while 14 others were wounded in the gun attack,” Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi told AFP.

A senior official from the FC confirmed the attack and said that a search operation has been launched in the area.​

Last month, three men from the separatist Baloch Liberation Army stormed the Chinese embassy in Karachi, killing four people including two policemen.

They were shot and killed by police before they could force their way in in a car packed with explosives.

 
 

