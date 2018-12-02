Sindh to file review appeal in the SC against Karachi’s anti-encroachment operation

The Sindh government will be filing a review appeal in the Supreme Court against its decision regarding encroachments in Karachi.

We don’t want to leave the people homeless and unemployed, said Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on information and law.

During a cabinet meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Supreme Court order for removal of encroachments was a guidance for the government, therefore the operation would continue, however, human settlements would be protected as much as possible.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Wahab said they would not let anyone be left homeless. He said people in various areas of Karachi were being humiliated and threatened in the name of the anti-encroachment drive and the provincial government would not tolerate this.

“It has been decided to file review petition in SC requesting to revisit the decision of bulldozing the houses and settlements which have been leased,” he said.

During the meeting, the Karachi commissioner presented a report on the anti-encroachment operation.