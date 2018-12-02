Sindh to file review appeal in the SC against Karachi’s anti-encroachment operation

December 2, 2018

The Sindh government will be filing a review appeal in the Supreme Court against its decision regarding encroachments in Karachi.

We don’t want to leave the people homeless and unemployed, said Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on information and law.

During a cabinet meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Supreme Court order for removal of encroachments was a guidance for the government, therefore the operation would continue, however, human settlements would be protected as much as possible.

Related: How a tenant became an encroachment in Empress Market

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Wahab said they would not let anyone be left homeless. He said people in various areas of Karachi were being humiliated and threatened in the name of the anti-encroachment drive and the provincial government would not tolerate this.

“It has been decided to file review petition in SC requesting to revisit the decision of bulldozing the houses and settlements which have been leased,” he said.

During the meeting, the Karachi commissioner presented a report on the anti-encroachment operation.

 
 
 

See Also

The SBCA and KMC have 15 days to stop commercial activities in Karachi’s residential areas

November 30, 2018 10:50 am

Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances

November 29, 2018 7:49 pm

SC gives Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah 15 days to pay for provincial govt ad using his picture

November 29, 2018 4:05 pm

NAB raids Bahria Town office at Karachi’s Super Highway

November 28, 2018 6:33 pm

Did Clifton’s E-Street businesses get fresh SBCA notices in Karachi?

November 28, 2018 12:49 pm

China says Karachi consulate attack will not affect Pak-China relations

November 28, 2018 11:40 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.