Sindh Ombudsman recommends sacking of KU lecturer for harassing students

December 29, 2018

Sindh’s Ombudsman has recommended termination of a Karachi University lecturer for harassing students, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

In March, a student of the university had accused the lecturer, identified as Hassan Abbas, of sending her indecent messages. She claimed that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him.

The student said that the professor sent her messages on WhatsApp in which he asked for her pictures. The student says there are WhatsApp voice messages, in which a man can be heard as saying that the person who marries him “will be very fortunate”.

Mr Abbas, however, had denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

The Ombudsman also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the lecturer.

Ajmal Khan, the Karachi university vice chancellor, said that he hasn’t received the decision of the Ombudsman. He added that the action will be taken according to the law after he reads the decision.

 
 


