Sindh High Court declares increase in school fees after September 2017 illegal

December 3, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court declared on Monday any increase in the fees of private schools after September 2017 illegal.

The court directed private schools to reinstate the pre-September 2017 fee structures. It also directed the schools to adjust the fees.

Private schools have been barred from collecting three months fees together. The schools would also require prior approval for the annual 5% increase in their fees.

Related: Registration suspended of two more Karachi schools over failure to return excess fees

During the hearing of a contempt of court case against private schools, the court said that it seems as if these schools have taken so much money from the parents that they don’t need to charge fees for four months.

The court warned the private schools to get their acts together otherwise it would order a public audit of their accounts and freeze their accounts.

The director of private schools has also been directed to submit a reply regarding the fee structure. The hearing was adjourned till December 17.

 
 
 

See Also

Court restores petition pertaining to Rs90b corruption in Larkana development projects

November 30, 2018 10:55 pm

How to commercialise your plots, according to Sindh LG Minister Saeed Ghani

November 30, 2018 12:33 pm

The SBCA and KMC have 15 days to stop commercial activities in Karachi’s residential areas

November 30, 2018 10:50 am

Parents relieved as Sindh government takes back decision to relocate schools

November 27, 2018 4:10 pm

Sindh High Court acquits death row prisoner

November 27, 2018 1:11 pm

Karachi schools given final notice to relocate from residential areas

November 26, 2018 6:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.