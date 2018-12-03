Sindh High Court declares increase in school fees after September 2017 illegal

The Sindh High Court declared on Monday any increase in the fees of private schools after September 2017 illegal.

The court directed private schools to reinstate the pre-September 2017 fee structures. It also directed the schools to adjust the fees.

Private schools have been barred from collecting three months fees together. The schools would also require prior approval for the annual 5% increase in their fees.

During the hearing of a contempt of court case against private schools, the court said that it seems as if these schools have taken so much money from the parents that they don’t need to charge fees for four months.

The court warned the private schools to get their acts together otherwise it would order a public audit of their accounts and freeze their accounts.

The director of private schools has also been directed to submit a reply regarding the fee structure. The hearing was adjourned till December 17.