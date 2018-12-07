Sindh government files review petition against demolition of shops in Karachi

The Sindh government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

The advocate general filed the petition on behalf of the government.

The petition states that the drive has created many problems for the residents of the city. Daily wage earners have lost their jobs, it said, adding that protests were staged in Mehran Town against it.

People should have been provided other options before the operation started, argued the Sindh government. It wants the government to provide alternate space to those who lost and are likely to lose their shops. The operation should be stopped till then, the petition adds.

During a cabinet meeting on December 2, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Supreme Court order for the removal of encroachments was a guidance for the government, therefore the operation would continue, however, human settlements would be protected as much as possible.

We don’t want to leave the people homeless and unemployed, said Murtaza Wahab, the chief minister’s adviser on information and law.