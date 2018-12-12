Sindh, Balochistan thirsty for rain

The people of Sindh and Balochistan are worried sick. They need rain, and they need it badly.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for the third time this year for Sindh and Balochistan because of insufficient rainfalls.

A forecasting officer from the Met department’s forecast cell confirmed that the alert has been issued for 19 districts of Sindh and 11 districts of Balochistan, which are facing moderate to severe drought.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Larkana, Sanghar, Dadu, Mityari, Shaheed Benzairabad, Mohenjodaro, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Padidan, Thatta, Jamshoro, Qambar Shadadkot, Umerkot, Rohri, Khairpur and Sajwal have been affected by drought in Sindh.

In Balochistan, there is a shortage of water in Quetta, Mastung, Gwadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Bolan, Kharan, Chagi, Noushki and Washuk are among the district’s facing drought.

Giving a province-wise breakdown of rainfall recorded across different parts of the country from June to November, Met office officials said that Sindh experienced 72% less rainfall than normal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received 47% less rainfall, while Balochistan fell short by 44.2%.

Overpopulation, deforestation and air pollution are among the major reasons for low rainfall. Experts have warned of the negative impact the current weather conditions may have in the future.

National Drought Monitoring Cell Deputy Director Ghazala Qaiser said agriculture activities will suffer in these areas while children may fall sick, compelling families to migrate to other areas.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to fall in northern parts of Pakistan. Experts have advised the people to use water efficiently.