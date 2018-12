Martin Kobler, Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, has said that German investors are interested in investing in Pakistan’s IT and auto sectors.

“German giants such as Volks Wagen and Siemens have shown the desire to invest in Pakistan,” the ambassador said during a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

The PM’s special assistant assured Kobler that Pakistan will provide German investors required technical workforce to Germany as a priority.