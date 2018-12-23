She’s back: Maryam returns to social media with an emotional message for her parents

December 23, 2018

Maryam Nawaz is back on the social media after almost six months. 

She prayed to God to have mercy on her parents in a message on Twitter, a day before the verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship references.

Immediately after her tweet, #WelcomeBackMaryamNawaz became the top trend in Pakistan.

The political figure who had come into prominence for her fiery speeches has been silent since she was convicted in the Avenfield properties case. She was sentenced to prison on July 6 and released on September 19. She has been mum on the social media platform since June 24.

 
 


