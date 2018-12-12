Shehryar Afridi stresses the importance of modern education

December 12, 2018

Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi stressed the importance of education while speaking at a prize distribution ceremony organized by a private school in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said schools must train children in a way that they should serve humanity with great passion. He also criticised private educational institutions and said that the goal of private schools shouldn’t be only to make money or to make children speak English, instead their goal should be to make children learn how to help others and become decent people.

Related: PM Khan wants to bring uniformity in Pakistan’s education system

Afridi also said that 250 million children in Pakistan are not privileged enough to go to school and the government has to do something for their education.

He mentioned that equal respect will be given to all people in this Naya Pakistan and lessons will be taught to people who take the law into their own hands.

 
 

