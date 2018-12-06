Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail on judicial remand in Ashiana Iqbal case

Former Punjab chief minister and incumbent Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on judicial remand Thursday after being presented before an accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

NAB asked for his physical remand for the sixth time. Judge Syed Najamul Hassan heard the case.

Shehbaz’s lawyers argued that NAB keeps asking for his physical remand to question him on one point but fails to do so each time. The judge rejected NAB’s request and sent Shehbaz to jail instead.

Now that Shehbaz is on judicial remand, he can apply for bail in the case in the high court.

During his court hearing, PML-N workers clashed with the police, who were trying to block them for approaching the court. The police charged at the protesters to physically disperse them and ensure they stopped removing the blockades. The workers threw stones and clay pots at the police. Several people have been arrested.

The PML-N had urged its workers to gather in front of the court. The police had blocked routes leading to the court with containers. A heavy contingent of law enforcers have been stationed around the court.

On November 28, Shehbaz was presented before the court after the completion of his seven-day transit remand. NAB was granted an extension in his physical remand till December 6.

He has been in NAB’s custody since his arrest on October 5 when he went to their office for the Saaf Pani Company case.