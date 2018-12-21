Shehbaz Sharif elected Public Accounts Committee head unopposed

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been elected head of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed.

During the committee’s first meeting, chaired by secretary Tahir Hussain, Shehbaz’s name was put forward by Sheikh Rohale Asghar. Mushahid Hussain Syed seconded his nomination. As no other names were put forward for the post, Shehbaz was elected PAC head unopposed.

There are 29 other members of the committee — 23 members of the National Assembly and six senators.

The PAC includes Shehbaz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Malik Aamir Dogar, Munaza Hassan, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheeraz Mahmood, Aijaz Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Hina Rabbani, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Ali Nawaz Shah, Talha Mahmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sherry Rehman, Syed Shibli Faraz, Ahmed Khan and Seemi Ezdi.

The PAC is responsible for examining the funds granted by parliament for government expenditures.

The role of PAC chairperson became a topic of debate after Shehbaz was arrested by NAB. The government raised objections to his heading the committee but later withdrew its opposition.