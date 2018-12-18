SHC reprimands govt on lack of gynaecologists in Sindh

The SHC wants the Sindh government to get its act together and make available gynaecologists across the province.

The court stated there are no gynaecologists in more than 50 of Sindh’s public hospitals.

Reprimanding the Sindh government, the bench asked why doctors, after vowing to help the poor, don’t work in underprivileged areas.

“Women are dying and the Sindh government is least bothered,” remarked Justice Mohammad Ali.

The court directed to suspend those doctors who were not working towards health care in underprivileged areas.

The bench summoned Sindh health additional chief secretary to court on January 15.