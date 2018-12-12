Sharif brothers meet in Islamabad as court extends Shehbaz’s transit remand

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad Wednesday morning. Shehbaz’s transit remand has also been extended.

Nawaz arrived at the enclave, which has been designated as a sub-jail during Shehbaz’s transit remand, as soon as he was granted permission to meet his brother by an accountability court in Islamabad.

During a hearing of the Al Azizia reference, Nawaz informed the court that he wanted to meet Shehbaz to discuss important issues. Speaking to journalists outside the court, he said they will also discuss the arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique.

He was accompanied by a large number of PML-N leaders and had to ask them to step outside the courtroom once it was filled to capacity.

According to sources, during his visit with Shehbaz, they discussed the NAB investigations against the family, the Rafique brothers and Hamza Shahbaz, Shehbaz’s son, being offloaded from a Doha-bound flight by the FIA.

Shehbaz’s transit remand was extended till the National Assembly is in session. His transit remand and judicial remand were set to expire on December 13. The court had earlier granted him one-day transit remand to attend the assembly session.

The court has ordered that it be informed when Shehbaz returns to Lahore. The issue of his judicial remand will be decided then.