Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan on the first leg of four-country visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Afghanistan on Monday morning on the first leg of his four-nation visit.

Besides Afghanistan, Qureshi will also visit Iran, China and Russia in the next three days.

In Kabul, the minister is meeting his Afghan counterpart Salahudding Rabbani. During the meeting, matters related to the Afghan peace process as well as efforts to increase cooperation in different sectors of the economy will be discussed.

This is Qureshi’s second visit to Afghanistan since the PTI came into power.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi holds delegation level talks with FM Salahuddin Rabbani in Kabul. Issues of mutual interest, progress on Afghan peace & reconciliation process and economic and trade issues between the two countries discussed.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan helped in the dialogue between the Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi.

“Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people,” the premier wrote on social media. “Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process,” he said.

Washington confirmed meetings were ongoing in Abu Dhabi “to promote an intra-Afghan dialogue toward ending the conflict”, and that its envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region. Khalilzad “has in the past met, and will continue to meet with all interested parties, including the Taliban, to support a negotiated settlement to the conflict,” it continued.