A section of the railway track in Hyderabad’s Detha area has been damaged by a small blast, causing the operation of several trains within the country to be stopped.

Police and medical teams are at the scene to determine exactly what happened.

Around 10:30am, a four to five inch section of the track was intentionally damaged by a low intensity blast and the Railway authorities say it will take a minimum of four hours to fix it. So far, all trains heading towards Hyderabad have been stopped.