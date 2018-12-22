Seven more suspects held in nine-year-old Lahore girl’s rape, murder case

December 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

Seven more suspects were taken into custody on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this week in the Lohari gate area of Lahore.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Fatima, has returned to the country from Saudi Arabia. She was in Saudia Arabia performing Umrah when the incident occurred.

Three suspects, including the victim’s maternal uncle are already in custody. Their DNA tests were conducted on Thursday.

Fatima gave her statement to the police. However, she is missing from the scene since then.

The victim’s father said Fatima and him were divorced, alleging that she did not feel any pain over the loss of their daughter. Fatima was living with her daughter at her brother’s place after the divorce. Meanwhile, the nine-year-old girl’s brother is living with his father.

Jameel called for the immediate arrest of his daughter’s murderer.

Related: Nine-year-old Lahore girl’s uncle, two others undergo DNA test in rape, murder case

DNA tests of the seven suspects will be carried out, police said. According to the postmortem report, the minor was raped before being murdered, said the police.

The victim’s father, Tariq Jameel, was visited on Thursday by the father of Zainab, an eight-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered earlier this year in Kasur.

Zainab’s father, Amin Ansari, said the culprits should be hanged in such incidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident and ordered the IG to submit a report to him. He had said that justice will be provided to the family at all costs.

 
 


