Scholar discovers strange connections in caste system

December 11, 2018

The caste system of Hindu population is among the oldest forms of social stratification. It divides Hindus into four hierarchical groups; Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, the lowest class.

A Sindh scholar has found out that the caste system in the province is based on the occupation and not race or ethnicity of the people. Abdul Karim Azad Samejo studied the genealogy of the Hindu community in Sindh and found that people from different castes have the same lineage.

People who work as chamaar (those engaged in leather work), kumhar (potter) and mochi (cobbler) had same blood relatives as the people from higher casts, he said.
Senator Krishna Kohli, who is a part of the Dalit community in Pakistan, took her oath in a traditional Thari dress. Hindus make up 6% of Sindh’s population.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

England, France qualify for quarter-finals in Hockey World Cup

December 11, 2018 12:42 pm

Indian legends praise win against Australia

December 11, 2018 12:09 pm

Paine urges Australia to bounce back quickly

December 11, 2018 12:01 pm

India’s rupee, stocks down as central bank chief quits

December 11, 2018 10:35 am

Pant equals record as India beat Australia in ‘thrilling’ Adelaide Test

December 10, 2018 10:59 am

Australia on brink of defeat against India in Adelaide Test

December 9, 2018 1:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.