SC says civil servants cannot have dual nationalities

December 15, 2018

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday that civil servants have to give up dual nationalities.

The court has issued a deadline for the employees to give up their foreign passports.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, directed the governments concerned to take necessary measures to ensure this order is carried out during a hearing of a suo motu case concerning the matter.

It said that they are not deserving of any partiality. This recommendation is being sent to parliament, said the judges.

A list of people working in government departments and who also have dual nationalities will be prepared by the federal and provincial governments, ordered the judges.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Doctors doing house jobs at PIMS to be paid their stipend on the 10th of every month

December 15, 2018 1:24 pm

CCI cannot make the decision on demarcation of Diamer-Bhasha Dam: chief justice 

December 14, 2018 7:58 pm

You can’t disown your father even if he is absent, rules Supreme Court 

December 13, 2018 4:57 pm

Nawaz Sharif to face another JIT in Pakpattan shrine case

December 13, 2018 4:15 pm

Work to clear Karachi Circular Railway route of illegal constructions continues in Liaquatabad, Gharibabad

December 13, 2018 3:11 pm

Private schools charging more than allowed 8% now have to cut their fees by 20%

December 13, 2018 2:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.