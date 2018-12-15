SC says civil servants cannot have dual nationalities

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday that civil servants have to give up dual nationalities.

The court has issued a deadline for the employees to give up their foreign passports.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, directed the governments concerned to take necessary measures to ensure this order is carried out during a hearing of a suo motu case concerning the matter.

It said that they are not deserving of any partiality. This recommendation is being sent to parliament, said the judges.

A list of people working in government departments and who also have dual nationalities will be prepared by the federal and provincial governments, ordered the judges.