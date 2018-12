The Supreme Court has issued notices to PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MNA Faryal Talpur as well as Bahria Town chief Malik Riaz to appear before the court in a money laundering case on December 31.

A notice has also been issued to Riaz’s son-in-law Zain Malik.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will be on the bench that will hear the case.

The members of the JIT have also been issued notices.