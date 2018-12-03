SC gives mineral water companies till Monday to fix the quality of their water

The Supreme Court as given mineral water companies till Monday to fix the quality of their water and pay the proper price of ground water or else their factories will be shut down.

During the hearing on Monday of a case regarding the use of ground water, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that these mineral water companies are fooling the people. The public should boycott these companies, he remarked.

A report presented by a judicial commission said the companies use seven billion litres of water every month. The companies then dump the untreated wastewater back into the land.

Looking at this report, I want to close down all these mineral water companies, said Justice Nisar.

He said that even if you take Rs1 per litre from the companies, the government will receive Rs7 billion a month and Rs84 billion a year. In nine years Rs756 billion would be collected from mineral water companies, he added.

If we get the money from these companies we will have no need to take money from anyone else, he observed.