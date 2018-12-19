SC accepts Faisal Raza Abidi’s apology in contempt case but criminal proceedings will continue

The Supreme Court has accepted PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi’s apology in a contempt of court case and closed suo motu proceedings against him, however, the other criminal cases will continue.

Do not be under the misapprehension that the court taking back the suo motu notice means the cases have been closed, cautioned a three-member bench during the hearing on Wednesday.

After staying in jail for 70 days, Abidi has understood the court’s honour, said his lawyer. He had submitted an apology on Monday.

Tell Abidi to exercise caution, Justice Azmat Saeed told the lawyer. We suffer through unfair criticism but will not tolerate the mockery of the judiciary, he remarked.

The former senator had used derogatory language against the chief justice during an interview.