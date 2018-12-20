Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan in Feb, UAE prince in Jan

December 20, 2018

UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in January, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will visit in February. 

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this while briefing the press after Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Chaudhry said that the names of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s have been taken off the Exit Control List. They were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at the Peshawar airport on November 30 by the security officials. Chaudhry said that they were stopped because they were absconding in a case. “They could’ve left after getting bail,” he said.

He remarked that cabinet members expressed their concerns and resentment over India imposing presidential rule in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The information minister said that the prime minister urged the ministries to cut down their expenses. “We have to learn to stand on our two feet,” he said, adding that the ministers and bureaucrats should implement austerity measures in their respective departments.

 
 


