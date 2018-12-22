Sargodha University CEO died of heart attack, no torture marks found: post-mortem report

December 22, 2018

Muhammad Javed Ahmed, the Chief Executive of Sargodha University’s Lahore campus, had died of a heart attack, post-mortem report confirmed Saturday.

His body didn’t have any torture marks and the medical team didn’t find anything poisonous in his stomach. The body was handed over to his family after medical examination.

Ahmed died of a heart attack at the camp jail in Lahore on Friday. However photographs of his handcuffed body sparked widespread outrage, leading to questions about inhumane conditions at jails.

Related story: Sargodha University chief executive dies in jail

He was arrested by NAB on suspicion of running an illegal campus a few months ago.

On the other hand, an inquiry by the DIG prisons revealed that Mr Ahmad was handed over to police by the jail authorities without handcuffs.

A policeman handcuffed him in the emergency ward of the hospital. Rescue officials have confirmed that Ahmed wasn’t wearing handcuffs when he was taken to the hospital from the jail.

Related story: Medical board formed to investigate Sargodha University CEO’s cause of death

The NAB authorities have already clarified that they had nothing to do with Mr Ahmed’s death as he was sent to judicial custody.

 
 


