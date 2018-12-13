Sardar Ahmed bids adieu to MQM-Pakistan

December 13, 2018

Former leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Sardar Ahmed has parted ways with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, SAMAA TV reported.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician submitted his resignation to the party leadership on Thursday.

MQM had picked Ahmed for Sindh’s top opposition slot in 2013 after it parted ways with the Pakistan Peoples Party, citing Sindh government’s decision to withdraw criminal cases against Lyari-based gangsters. Ahmed was serving as parliamentary leader of the MQM in the provincial assembly back then.

 
 

