Saad Rafique submits reply in Pakistan Railways case

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique submits reply on the audit report in the Pakistan Railways corruption case.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the case at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Wednesday. He said that the reply should be sent to the auditor.

The pension paid to railway employees is Rs33 billion. The federal government has the right to decide pension, said Rafique.

“I just need your approval on one thing,” Rafique told the top judge. “We will give our approval once the case has been wrapped up,” Chief Justice Nisar responded.

While speaking to media outside court, he rejected Sheikh Rasheed’s claims on locomotor. Rafique said that Rasheed made a false statement in the court. The railways minister said that US locomotor cost Rs220million and Pakistan bought it for Rs440 million.

“People should refrain from jealousy and envy,” the PML-N leader added.

When asked about NAB, he said that the institution’s treatment is fine but he has reservations over its law.

Khawaja Saad Rafique was arrested by NAB for alleged corruption in Paragon housing scheme case.